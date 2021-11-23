Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells $352,400.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.40. 1,615,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,147. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Exelixis by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Exelixis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Exelixis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

