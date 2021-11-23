EXMR FDN (EXMR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $119,475.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 299.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded up 389.6% against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $664,447.68 and $119,475.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.57 or 0.00382113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00236128 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00087575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011846 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

