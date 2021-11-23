Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

