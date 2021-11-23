FairGame (FAIR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.92 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. FairGame has a market capitalization of $21.90 million and $8.92 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

