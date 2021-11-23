FairGame (FAIR) Market Cap Hits $22.29 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a market capitalization of $22.29 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001734 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005988 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00050058 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

