Falcon Project One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,731.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $9,731.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00071631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00089100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.89 or 0.07485150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,402.20 or 0.99738940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

