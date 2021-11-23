Fantom Price Hits $2.30 on Major Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00003979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fantom has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and $1.45 billion worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00237231 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00087672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

