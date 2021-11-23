Farhad Nanji Acquires 126,379 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji acquired 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Farhad Nanji bought 125,321 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,118,294.38.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.97. The company had a trading volume of 675,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,557. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average is $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

