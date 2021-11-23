Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 13,250 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total value of $3,385,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded up $27.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.00. 975,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,950. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 424.24, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.99. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $301.52.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SiTime by 2,491.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,681 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITM. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.