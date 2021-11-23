Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Declares Dividend of $108.00 (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 108.00 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

FMBL opened at $8,260.00 on Tuesday. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a fifty-two week low of $6,325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8,400.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8,197.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8,180.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $238.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans.

