Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells $4,824,000.00 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $4,824,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Joshua Harley sold 4,498 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,094.16.

On Thursday, October 7th, Joshua Harley sold 7,578 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $190,738.26.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harley sold 5,486 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $139,838.14.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harley sold 6,581 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $188,414.03.

FTHM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.29. 742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $359.39 million, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fathom by 403.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the second quarter worth about $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 105.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

