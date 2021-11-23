FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $12.42 or 0.00021555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $44.13 million and $5.76 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00238245 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00087851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,675 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

