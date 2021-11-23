Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.29. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FQVTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC lowered Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

