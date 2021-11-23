Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.22 and last traded at $49.22. 7 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

