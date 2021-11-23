Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) is Newfound Research LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Newfound Research LLC owned 0.36% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 328,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDLO traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,874. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $51.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.