Financial Contrast: NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) versus Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) and Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

NSK has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zalando has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of NSK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Zalando shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NSK and Zalando’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSK 2.43% 3.62% 1.78% Zalando 2.84% 12.71% 4.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NSK and Zalando’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSK $7.05 billion 0.48 $3.34 million $0.75 17.59 Zalando $9.12 billion 2.63 $258.27 million $0.64 71.58

Zalando has higher revenue and earnings than NSK. NSK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zalando, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NSK and Zalando, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSK 1 2 0 0 1.67 Zalando 2 3 8 1 2.57

Summary

Zalando beats NSK on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides. The Automotive segment manufactures and sells bearings for car and automotive component manufacturers, steering columns, and automatic transmission components. The Others segment deals with the production and sale of steel balls, machinery and equipment. The company was founded by Korekiyo Takahashi and Takehiko Yamaguchi in 1914 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management. The All Other Segments consists of various emerging businesses. The company was founded by Robert Gentz and David Schneider on February 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

