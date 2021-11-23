Financial Review: HTC (HTCXF) & Its Rivals

HTC (OTCMKTS: HTCXF) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare HTC to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares HTC and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HTC
|$197.07 million
|-$201.70 million
|-4.14
|HTC Competitors
|$1.23 billion
|$3.26 million
|34.66
Profitability
This table compares HTC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HTC
|-93.16%
|-17.39%
|-11.62%
|HTC Competitors
|-8.05%
|-16.13%
|0.13%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HTC and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HTC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|HTC Competitors
|223
|1257
|2200
|65
|2.56
As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.85%. Given HTC’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HTC has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
56.8% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
HTC peers beat HTC on 9 of the 9 factors compared.
About HTC
HTC Corporation designs and manufactures mobile devices. Its portfolio includes smartphones and tablets powered by the Android or Windows Phone operating systems. It offers its products under the brand named HTC, including HTC Wildfire, HTC Desire, HTC Flyer, HTC ChaCha, HTC Salsa, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC 7 Mozart, HTC Aria and HTC 7 Trophy, among others. HTC Corporation is headquartered in Taoyuan County, Taiwan.
