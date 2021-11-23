Financial Review: Village Super Market (VLGEA) versus Its Competitors

Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA) is one of 48 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Village Super Market to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Village Super Market and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Super Market 0.98% 5.69% 2.14% Village Super Market Competitors 1.82% 21.75% 4.64%

42.4% of Village Super Market shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Village Super Market shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Village Super Market pays out 73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 10.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Village Super Market and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Village Super Market $2.03 billion $19.99 million 16.35 Village Super Market Competitors $22.97 billion $442.89 million 8.68

Village Super Market’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Village Super Market. Village Super Market is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Village Super Market has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Super Market’s peers have a beta of 0.38, meaning that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Village Super Market and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Super Market Competitors 1103 2613 2661 82 2.27

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 18.73%. Given Village Super Market’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Village Super Market has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Village Super Market peers beat Village Super Market on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

