FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Shares Down 1%

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $18.97. Approximately 105,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,239% from the average daily volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get FinecoBank Banca Fineco alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.