Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Finward Bancorp stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. 248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60. Finward Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.