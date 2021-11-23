Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.96

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.96 and traded as low as C$14.20. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.22, with a volume of 44,451 shares.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$476.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.96. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.53%.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

