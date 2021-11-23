First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.43.

Several research firms recently commented on FAF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

First American Financial stock opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $78.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,016 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,024,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,660 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

