First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,134 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,172,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after buying an additional 32,073 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 44,701 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FAF opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $78.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average of $67.87.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

