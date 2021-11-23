First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,272.62

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,272.62 ($29.69) and traded as low as GBX 2,100 ($27.44). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,130 ($27.83), with a volume of 38,535 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,228.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,272.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of £592.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.48.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

