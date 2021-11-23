First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

NASDAQ:FGBI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,015. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $223.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.43.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

