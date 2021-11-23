First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.63 Million

Brokerages expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report $134.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.10 million to $138.00 million. First Merchants reported sales of $129.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $534.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $545.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $551.80 million, with estimates ranging from $531.70 million to $571.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.23. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

