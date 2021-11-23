First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.70% of First Mid Bancshares worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after acquiring an additional 114,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $794.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%. On average, research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

