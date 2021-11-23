First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FQVLF. Credit Suisse Group lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

FQVLF opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 2.09.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

