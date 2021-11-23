First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,885 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.08% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 26,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

FNI stock opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. First Trust Chindia ETF has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

