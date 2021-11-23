First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 77,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.91. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $16.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,805,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,937,000 after buying an additional 362,691 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.