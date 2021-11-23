First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $176.26 and last traded at $176.37. 118,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 158,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.74 and a 200 day moving average of $160.22.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.