First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) dropped 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) by 2,079.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.16% of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

