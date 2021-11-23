Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Denis Oleary Purchases 10,400 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.11. 6,469,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454,540. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

