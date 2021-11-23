Five Oceans Advisors Acquires New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 107,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

DFAC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,482. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.