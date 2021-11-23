Five Oceans Advisors Buys Shares of 1,830 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Tesla accounts for 1.6% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at $13,400,673.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,446,860 shares of company stock worth $2,640,343,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $35.86 on Tuesday, hitting $1,121.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,897,621. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $501.79 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $925.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $753.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 373.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

