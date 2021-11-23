Five Oceans Advisors Invests $1.04 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,000,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,731,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.22. 231,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,979. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.35.

