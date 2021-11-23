Five Oceans Advisors Invests $3.39 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.41. 252,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,269,558. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.