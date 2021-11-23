Five Oceans Advisors Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $7,399,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 306.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,970,163 shares of company stock worth $688,397,841. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.62. 538,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,795,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.24 and its 200-day moving average is $344.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

