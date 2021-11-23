Five Oceans Advisors Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.97. 2,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,351. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.14 and a one year high of $72.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

