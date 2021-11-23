Five Oceans Advisors Purchases New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Five Oceans Advisors owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000.

DFAS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.39. 703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,316. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $64.34.

