Five Oceans Advisors Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 7.2% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $39.52. 30,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,688. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

