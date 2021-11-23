FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $23.33

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.33, but opened at $21.66. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 10,834 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 40.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

