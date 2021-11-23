FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF)’s share price were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.69 and last traded at $59.66. Approximately 31,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 40,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.51.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 137.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 32.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $126,000.

