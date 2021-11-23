Flux Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Flux has a total market capitalization of $417.16 million and approximately $20.41 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00003291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flux has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.28 or 0.00375120 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.15 or 0.00187570 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00099895 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003287 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 219,876,792 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.