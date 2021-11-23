FNB Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $94,767.50 and approximately $13.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00237876 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00087964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.