Font (FONT) Hits Market Capitalization of $805,129.19

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Font coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00002868 BTC on popular exchanges. Font has a market cap of $805,129.19 and $34,174.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Font has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Font alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00239218 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00088806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Font

Font (FONT) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

