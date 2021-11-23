Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Downgraded by VTB Capital

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at VTB Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. alerts:

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average of $100.57. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $137.63.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.