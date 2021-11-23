Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.47

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 5740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.
FMTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -0.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,240,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Featured Article: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.