Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Sells $59,950.00 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Gretchen Teichgraeber also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 8th, Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $117,240.00.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 500 shares of Forrester Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $24,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.46. 240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FORR. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
