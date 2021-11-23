Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Sells $59,950.00 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gretchen Teichgraeber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $117,240.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 500 shares of Forrester Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $24,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.46. 240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FORR. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

