Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $808,070.76 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70.

On Tuesday, September 21st, John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.48. 1,064,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.71 and a 52-week high of $355.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.78 and its 200-day moving average is $281.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $44,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $232,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,816,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

