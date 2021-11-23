Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $808,070.76 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 21st, John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70.
- On Tuesday, September 21st, John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.48. 1,064,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.71 and a 52-week high of $355.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.78 and its 200-day moving average is $281.25.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $44,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $232,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,816,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
